SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2,452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $247.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.91. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.