SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 49,388 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,388,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.68 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

