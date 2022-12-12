Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.60. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,734. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

