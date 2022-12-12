Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.60. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,734. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.