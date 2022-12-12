Starname Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,665.71 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $462,768.77 and approximately $2,665.71 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.96 or 0.05300539 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.97 or 0.30111961 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

