Status Price Tops $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $78.76 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00240199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02360374 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,216,094.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.