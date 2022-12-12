Stephens Begins Coverage on Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

