STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

STE opened at $191.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

