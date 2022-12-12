STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.
STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %
STE opened at $191.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
