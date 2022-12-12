Steve Klohn Buys 13,427 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $472,898.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,859.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
