Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Topgolf Callaway Brands Call Options (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,947 call options.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.32 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODG. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

