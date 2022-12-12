Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 3.64% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $63,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYBT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYBT opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.