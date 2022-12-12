Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 9,359 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.47. 691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

