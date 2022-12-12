Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OEF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.52. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,106. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $177.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

