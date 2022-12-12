Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 27,954 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,769. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

