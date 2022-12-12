Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,145 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $102.67. 4,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

