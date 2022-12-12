Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,763. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

