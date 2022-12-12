Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $35.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,326 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.29. 12,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,577. The company has a market cap of $360.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

