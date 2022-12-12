Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,497 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 164.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.06. 43,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
