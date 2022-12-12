Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $433.06. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,449. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.96 and a 200 day moving average of $406.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

