StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 323,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

