StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
