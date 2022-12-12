StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.