StockNews.com Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

