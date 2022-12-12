StockNews.com Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $544,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

