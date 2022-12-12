StockNews.com Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

