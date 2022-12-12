Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,524 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

