Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $64,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

