Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.