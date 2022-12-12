Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,807,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,219,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.