Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $3.14 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cameco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

NYSE CCJ opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.