Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 208,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.5 %

About Sibanye Stillwater

SBSW stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

