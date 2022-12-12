Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

