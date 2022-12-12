Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 441 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $547.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

