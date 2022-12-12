Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 21.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

