Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 21.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.