Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.13 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $323,484.48 and approximately $6.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008443 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $326.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

