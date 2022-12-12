Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NYSE PGR opened at $129.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

