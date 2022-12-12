Summit Global Investments Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after buying an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,135,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

