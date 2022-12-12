Summit Global Investments Has $8.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

