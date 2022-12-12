Summit Global Investments Invests $5.59 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

