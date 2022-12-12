Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. NiSource comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 76.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 1.4 %

NI stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.