Summit Global Investments Sells 102,262 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,262 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

