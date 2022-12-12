Summit Global Investments Sells 55,879 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,879 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

