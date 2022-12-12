Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,970,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7,999.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

