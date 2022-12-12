Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.72.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.