Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.72.
Shares of SUM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
