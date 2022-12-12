Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.98. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

