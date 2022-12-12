Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
STBFY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.65.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
