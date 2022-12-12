Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

STBFY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Rating)

See Also

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.