Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 41,537 shares.The stock last traded at $35.91 and had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Surmodics news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

