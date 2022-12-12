SushiSwap Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $252.53 million and approximately $72.23 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

