Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDACW. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

