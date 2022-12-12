SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Up 113.6% in November

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SVF Investment Price Performance

SVFAW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. SVF Investment has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.