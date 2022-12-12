Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYIEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €107.00 ($112.63) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Symrise Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYIEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Symrise has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

