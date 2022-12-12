Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

